“The City of Key West cuts bikes off on Duval street and stores them on Northside Drive. It cuts them off at Key West Bight and stores them under their bathrooms. It finds lost bikes and takes them to the police station. Is it any wonder why the average citizen can’t figure out where to find their missing bike?”
“Key West Beautification Department is starting up again next year. Yeah! Please remind our local agencies that are helping people in need to remind their clients to not trash our city. Please throw away their own trash in the right receptacle provided to all.”
“Mallory Square should not be renamed. Mallory is honored for his contributions to Key West. Stop removing history and changing names for ‘the times.’ Recognize that imperfect people were born when they were born. MLK would have fallen to #MeToo. Veterans can also be criminals, yet we honor them.”
“If we erase Mallory then we should also remove everyone in ‘The Park of the Dead Heads’ who opposed the Union, gay marriage and other common views of their respective times. Out with anyone who kicked their dog or spanked a child or thought there were only two genders.”
“The city should require Xmas lights on all buildings. It is an unfair burden to those few who put up lights. The city could start a fund for those who can’t afford it. Use Admiral’s Cut money?”
“There is no ‘99-year lease’ at Pier B. It is a 10-year lease that expires in 2025.”
“Keeping in line with a recent Voicer, I think it is more fitting today than ever for Mallory Square to continue to be named as such. We need more monuments to losers.”