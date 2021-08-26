“If parents are knowingly sending their child to school with a 102° fever, it’s time to call DCFS.”
“What is our School Board waiting for? Every other South Florida district has implemented mandatory mask rules in spite of the governor’s pro-COVID-19 orders. Are you really going to let the 12% of parents who have ‘opted out’ of masks override the 88% who want fully-masked classrooms?”
“To all the restaurants that are no longer offering delivery services: Please update your Google information.”
“Keys outdoor events are not COVID-19 super-spreaders. The largest super-spreader is the airport in Key West. Seven days a week, all day long, people from all over the country and world are packed in like sardines. The health department should close it down!”
“Actually, it is the job of the Key West Police Department to make sure people aren’t living in the tiki huts on Smathers beach. At 11 p.m. the beach is closed and everyone and their belongings are supposed to be off the beach. This law was strictly enforced in the past.”
“The airport wants to ‘trade’ county land so it can bulldoze mangroves and fill in wetlands for more planes. When do Key Westers get to vote or have input into the never-ending expansion of an airport with a flight path directly over our high school?”
“Kudos to Capt. Stan Miles for saving the life of that wonderful sea turtle. Great job!”
“The brain trust that says there are no visitors downtown is either visually impaired, doesn’t go down Duval or is just ignorant. We don’t need spreader events when it attracts this type of individual.”
“All this talk how we don’t need cruise ships and how there has been record tourism. Now that kids are back to school, international tourism is still dead and there will be no ships, let’s see what happens. Will bet we will be seeing record lows in the near future.”
“Diseases and plagues have been blamed on the poorest minorities; Mexicans, Muslims, Asians, Jews and those considered to be the ‘other.’ A Texas official now blames Blacks for the coronavirus in that state. The idea that one could avoid a disease by policing — and excluding — people different from oneself is idiotic.”