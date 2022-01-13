“Catching Omicron seems akin to catching the Key West Crud: exceedingly unpleasant and inconvenient but rarely deadly. Start focusing on hospitalization and death instead of number of cases and positivity. It’s alarmist and pointless like tracking teenagers with acne.”
“Remember when we voted for the city to acquire the diesel plant? Everyone thought it was to restore the historic building, only to discover they planned to tear it down. We think we know what ‘workforce housing’ means, but there’s nothing to define it in the referendum. No way.”
“What inquiring minds want to know is if the TDC paid those kids to burn the tree at the Southernmost Point just so the story would make international news for free advertising. Genius!”
“Does anyone know if it is safe to put wind chimes back up yet?”
“Before I vote ‘yes’ for the Bahama Village affordable housing referendum, I want to know if the city is going to sunset the transient licenses in Truman Annex. If those don’t expire in 2025 as they are set to do, then I refuse to vote for more affordable housing. Remember that Truman Annex was built as affordable housing.”
“To everyone who thinks COVID shots are free: Although the individual is not charged at the time, the average cost to the government is approximately $35 per jab. (per Forbes), which is about the same as flu shots. Multiply that by the hundreds of millions given.”
“Thank you to The Citizen weekend Cheers and Jeers for jeering the local gas stations for their price gouging. Again, shame on these local businesses’ greed!”
“The state is mandating the return of large cruise ships to Key West. I thought they were against mandates.”
“There is no such thing as a freshwater Conch. You might as well call yourself a freshwater unicorn, because they don’t exist. Snowbirds are not locals. Locals live here year round, through the long, hot summer, not just for three months of nice weather. Welcome back, unicorns.”
“The CDC has now admitted the vaccinated people can get and spread COVID. If the vaccine can keep me out of the hospital, that affects me, not you. This is all purely political at this point and has nothing to do with science.”