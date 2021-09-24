“If affordable housing is so important why don’t we preserve what we have? Instead the planning board approves every variance request making it possible to add bedrooms, pools and huge kitchens; turning a reasonable 2/2 house into a mansion for a vacation rental or second home. Stop approving variances now.”
“Remember back in the good old days when we thought that once the vaccines were available the COVID pandemic would be over?”
“So why did we all get polio, chicken pox and measles vaccines when we were little to begin with? Well, that was to stimulate our little bodies to fire up antibodies to prevent us from getting those diseases. But that concept doesn’t work for COVID? Really?”
“It has been reported that restaurants make the most profit on appetizers, side dishes, alcoholic beverages and desserts than on the main courses, on which profits are meager. The half-price dinners are teasers for waiter-suggested extras, expensive drinks (martinis) and $15 appetizers.”
“If you are a coach and can’t speak to your team like humans, you have no business being a coach. Humiliation and degradation is no way to win.”
“X number of refugees were repatriated. It sounds so harmless. Does anyone know how repatriated Cuban are treated by their government upon their return home?”
“Local politicians need to boycott the local conservative talk radio; that station does more to promote anti-vax disinformation and the Big Lie than they should be comfortable with. There are better options for them to get their message out to the public.”
“Good luck with your quest to get your COVID immunity from a case of the disease. Of course, you understand that this approach risks death or bad long-term health effects if things don’t work out too well. So you’re going to get a case to prevent a future case — doesn’t seem right to me.”
“As a local who enjoys the 50% September discount: Your prices are too high for the product you offer the rest of the year.”
“Do I understand this correctly? The vaccinated need to be protected from the unvaccinated by forcing the unvaccinated to get the vaccine that didn’t protect the vaccinated. Why all the confusion?”