“We need a Mass Shooting Remembrance Day once a year to honor the children and teachers who have sacrificed their lives so all Americans can own assault weapons.”
“It’s sad to see the Port Director stepping down. Another great local position ruined by the rabid anti-port people. I hope he finds a good spot in the county or utilities like everyone else is doing. Working for this city stinks.”
“Having been on numerous cruise ships where last-minute itinerary changes are made, why doesn’t the city advise Carib Nautical and Pier B that they are in violation of their agreement with the city and have the City Attorney just stop the operation completely, because he can. Where else can violators continue to go unpunished?”
“For decades the city enjoyed big income from ships while impinging on state bay bottom at Mallory and Mole. Now they threaten Caribe and Pier B for the same. Hypocrites, thy sting is weak. Allowing SCS to dictate your vote means leaving your honor behind. Where did Key West go?”
“It’s a shame we need legislation to prevent children from being sexualized in kindergarten or taught they are victims/oppressors based on skin color. Telling kids who still believe in Santa the deck is stacked against them or they might be the opposite gender is child abuse. Wrong, not woke.”
“The ‘former guy’ said ‘As the age-old saying goes, the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.’ Age-old? Nonsense. It’s a 10-year-old paid argument by the NRA. But the Texas ‘good guys’ failed to stop a teenager with an AR-15.”
“Why would any sentient adult think teaching sex education to small children is wise? Why tell a kindergartener the doctor might have been wrong when assigning boy/girl on a birth certificate? Kids will know if Sue has two dads or Sally has a single mom. No instruction required.”