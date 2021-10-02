“As someone who has lived in Key West his entire life, life is much much better without cruise ships. I hope they never return.”
“Four generations of Conchs took the Duval Loop this week when I got out of school — my great-grandmother, Mumsie, plus my grandmother, Nanna, plus my grand-aunt Otis and myself. Thanks to the bus drivers who helped with our wheelchair and tooted the horn good-bye when we got off!”
“Why do you think Gov. DeSantis needs to stop people from speaking freely? Agree or not agree is not his problem. Our governor believes in free speech.”
“Just because something can’t be dumbed down enough for you to understand it doesn’t mean it’s not true.”
“You have everything backward. COVID is not the flu. Pneumonia is not a virus. One does not have the freedom to contract an avoidable disease and infect your neighbors. If everyone got vaccinated at the same time, the virus will, in fact, be defeated.”
“Would the restaurant-owning Voicer who does not want naturally immune non-vaccinated people in that establishment please identify your restaurant. I want to be certain that I am not dining there and contributing to your livelihood.”
“If the cruise ship ordinances are clearly legal and defendable, then why do we need outside counsel to assist our city attorney and why did four respected law firms turn down requests to take this on? The city commission is doing this city a huge disservice that is going to waste a lot of tax dollars in the end.”
“I work on Duval Street and it has certainly not been a ‘ghost town’ during the week. You must be new here or you would remember what September used to be like. Maybe you shouldn’t have opened the 25th CBD store or ice cream store. My business is doing great.”
“Hmmm, do I want to patronize a restaurant that proudly touts their giving heartworm medication to their employees?”