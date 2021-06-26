“At http://www.floridahealth.gov you can find the beach water quality for our local beaches. The last report showed dismal water quality around Key West. You can stop blaming the cruise ships and start working on the real problems with our water quality.”
“Thank goodness, we finally have a breakthrough with ‘affordable housing!’ Now that more and more homeowners are illegally renting out their properties, transient license or not, Airbnb is saving tourists gobs of money on housing. Crisis averted?”
“Yes, I feel very bad that postal carriers are having to deliver so much. If the powers that be could see this and get us more stores, maybe we would not have to order so much on Amazon. Ten years ago, I could buy anything I could ever want or need right here, but not anymore.”
“Unemployment is $275 a week, plus extra $300 is $2,300 a month and then SNAP is $234 a month plus 115% extra is $503 a month (and could be much more depending on the amount of dependents) equals $2,803 a month. So the person is educated and not stating political dogma, but just truth.”
“Please allow our urban forester to take a field trip to see the wonderful planting the county and state are doing in the Lower Keys leading to Key West.”