“Please do not listen to people who say if you have good immune system you will not get COVID! This deadly virus did not expand around the globe just searching for people with weakened immune systems. There are many, many people, including athletes who have died from this.”
"Calm down, nobody wants your gun."
"With another Miami-based cruise ship turning into a petri dish for COVID infections, isn't it time to declare a public health emergency and close our port to cruise ships? The risk of spread of the virus from visiting passengers is an avoidable hazard."
"To the submitter who likened Fantasy Fest as a no big deal and compared it to the Red Light district of Amsterdam: Amsterdam is actively pushing back against over tourism, rude and unruly behavior and the destruction of the historical district. Their locals are sick of it, just like us!"
"I wish Commander Perry had recorded his longitude - it sounds like he was just south of the Keys in the Florida straits."
"Why does the Key West airport allow so many planes to come in at the same time that they have to wait for a 'staircase' for passengers to disembark. This strands passengers for an extended length of time which, in turn, leads to delays for that same plane taking off. This gives our visitors both a first and last bad impression."
“Fantasy Fest should be an easy fix. Enforce no open container laws, ban body painting, ban any fetish parties and keep all bike/parade events at the waterfront.”
"Dear Natural Immunity, as the variants emerge you can become re-infected. If you are unvaccinated, your risk is even higher. The unvaccinated continue to get sicker and end up in hospitals. Sorry to burst your hallucinogenic bubble."
“Leaders try to lift up all of those around them. Politicians, like sharks, are opportunistic and attack people when they are most vulnerable.”
"It was an attempted coup. Why don't people say it?"
"I cannot support the vote to allow the city to build affordable housing at Truman Waterfront. Our public waterfront is too limited and too precious to use it for another housing project. The 3.2 acres at Truman Waterfront should be developed for public use."
"Florida has erroneously embarked on a program to incentivize people not to be vaccinated by extending unemployment benefits to those who quit their jobs rather than agree to private-company requirements that employees be fully vaccinated. Without this program, these workers would be ineligible. What a waste!"
"Do police officers not hear the super-loud modified exhaust systems on new model muscle cars, Mustangs, Chargers etc.? They can literally be heard from a mile away."
"One man, one vote, no matter where you live. The one with the most votes wins. Period."