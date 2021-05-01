“So the state can tell us we are now an amusement park on an island 100 miles out in the ocean?”
“The comprehensive presentation about the library system at the Monroe County Commission meeting this month was impressive. Very detailed and informative. The libraries are a vital asset to our community. Support and funding well deserved.”
“Yes, Republican Sen. Jim Boyd stated that his bill to overturn the cruise ship referendums would ‘protect’ Florida citizens, but from whom? Key Westers voted for the referendums and the cruise ship crowd got the state legislature to vote for them!”
‘Big money wins today (most are not local) as they get to have the daily megaships come into our port. We, as a tiny island, with full-time local citizens who voted for smaller, safer and cleaner ships are hosed. So now a few people are allowed to pollute and destroy our reef, water and small town while making serious bank with no benefit to our community.”
“Cruise ship passengers are the best tourists. They don’t fill our restaurants. They don’t drive golf carts. They don’t get in bar fights nor pass out drunk on the sidewalk. They just come, look around for a while, spend some money, and then sail off into the sunset.”
“Where do I sign up to greet cruise ships with ‘Unwelcome’ signs?”
“What’s the point of getting vaccinated if you still hide in your house, won’t socialize or go to dinner and still wear a mask like it’s a magic forcefield?”
“Heard that business owner pays the city $24K per year to rent the pier. Duval small businesses should have such a deal. Bubba system at work!”
“About the ‘Big Dig’ that’s about to occur at 1st and Bertha streets: did anyone think to mention its estimated completion date, or was this intentionally left blank?”
“Money talks. That businessman doesn’t care about Key West voters. Come on, people, let’s show him and other pay-to-play business owners that they need us.”
“To the Mayor: I urge you to review the Stanford University study regarding masks. They do not work and cause more harm than good. Do your research and stop virtue signaling! Vaccinations are out there and available to all. Let us move on and live our lives!”
“Thank you to all who are working so hard to protect our environment against the cruise ships!”