“This Friday, the 11th day of the 11th month of the year and in 1918 at 11 a.m. on that day, the World War l Armistice was declared ending the “war to end all wars.” Sadly we know how naive that was. Veterans and their families have carried the weight of all the many wars since then. Pay your respects this Friday. Support our veterans and their families.”

“Just a thought ... if its true that a beachfront restaurant hasn’t paid its profit tax in four years, and there are issues with the Duval pocket park contract being adhered to, perhaps this is part of the reason the city is now looking for a new attorney.”