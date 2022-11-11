“This Friday, the 11th day of the 11th month of the year and in 1918 at 11 a.m. on that day, the World War l Armistice was declared ending the “war to end all wars.” Sadly we know how naive that was. Veterans and their families have carried the weight of all the many wars since then. Pay your respects this Friday. Support our veterans and their families.”
“Just a thought ... if its true that a beachfront restaurant hasn’t paid its profit tax in four years, and there are issues with the Duval pocket park contract being adhered to, perhaps this is part of the reason the city is now looking for a new attorney.”
“It seems a City Commissioner keeps forgetting we can not build more housing here due to hurricane evacuation needs. No new apartments at Searstown or anywhere else.”
“If you can’t stand the heat, go to the Aqueduct.”
“First the former city manager, then the port director, now the city attorney has been driven away. Commissioners, stand up and force a return to our charter-mandated manager-commission type government. We must avoid losing more good, competent people from city government.”
“Has no one thought to put cameras on the HAWK lights to catch these folks? Probably should have done it when initially installed but hindsight is 20/20.”
“The District IV wasn’t a mandate. Do you know what a mandate is? By definition, it doesn’t come from a razor-close margin.”
“Agree on ‘Forget Admirals Cut.’ You have to give one business owner some secret favor and our only beautiful serene park gets to be abused by too many.”
“Where is all the money coming from to ‘revitalize’ Duval Street, North Roosevelt, Mallory Square, Higgs Beach, pay the legal fees to take Admiral’s Cut and defend against lawsuits from changing short-term rental rules? Stop spending taxes fixing what’s not broke.”