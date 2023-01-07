“One Human Family does not disown its children because they ‘lost.’ OHF exists beyond the artificial limitations of racism, nationalism, sexism, classism, monotheism, prejudice, homophobia and every other illusion used to separate us from all being equal.”
“Everyone please take note — you must follow up with your health insurance to be sure if procedures are covered, what your financial obligation are and if you need pre-authorization for it. I’ve made four calls between doctor, health insurance and lab for a procedure, and I’ve gotten different answers. Double check everything!”
“The city needs to enforce the prohibition of open containers of alcohol in the city. Drunks spilling into the streets is not the behavior decent folks and children need to see. And just look at the DUI/drug/alcohol-fueled battery and resisting arrest charges MCSO posts daily. It’s sad, actually.”
“Am I the only one amused by the recurring asking price reductions for homes on a sinking island with no workforce? Mark my words. Greed will kill Key West.”
“What are the city’s Parking Department and KWPD going to do to improve security at the parking garage at Caroline Street after the thefts and vandalism there over the New Year’s holiday weekend?”
“Your insurance company won’t care if you were given the incorrect information from your doctor, and it can take months trying to get any money back! Be your own advocate — take charge! And, of course, if you have kids or pets — it’s up to you to take their health in your hands and be sure you get from your insurance what you’re paying for.”