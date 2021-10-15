“Regarding the anti-cruise ship movement, Key West’s own attorney publicly stated that ‘We have an agreement [with Pier B] that we [The City of Key West] have taken advantage of for 30-plus years. I have a big concern for that.’ It’s no surprise we’ve already lost any potential lawsuits.”
“In response to the proposed building height increase for affordable housing, I would like to see a chart. What do past affordable housing projects currently charge for rent, and what percentage of a 40-hour-a-week minimum wage paycheck would this represent? Maybe $15-an-hour as well.”
“Contrary to comments of a recent complainer, while yelling fire in a crowded theater may make the speaker responsible for any harm caused, lying, without some form of harm to third parties, is not subject to civil or criminal liability. Don’t mix up the concept of free speech and false statements.”
“Section 3.01 of the Key West Charter does not limit the mayor to four terms or the city commissioners to three. That section deals with years in office. When city elections were shifted to even years, that allowed incumbents to run again and stay in office for extra years.”
“For the love of God, can you people fix your damn headlights. Four days in a row passing the same car with their high beams on because a headlight is out.”
“The heartwarming motto of Key West is ‘One Human Family.’ It should be ‘Show Me the Money, Honey.’ So sad people can’t afford to live here and the affordable housing is a joke.”
“Hats still on in restaurants? Oh, my! I’d say First World Issues, so life is good today.”
“Breaking news: A local family wants term limits repealed. Apparently after waiting 10 years for an incumbent to term out, a commoner can run for the open seat. Maybe City Commission seats could be left to a relative in their will.”
“All this talk of outside events possibly not following COVID protocols — have any of those accusers stuck their heads in any bar in the 200 block of Duval Street? There are far more people in those places on a weekend night than any outdoor event.”
“Yes, you’re correct that the Supreme Court says free speech does not include lying; every politician in Washington can vouch for that!”