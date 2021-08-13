“It never gets old hearing those who moved near a Naval Air Station complain about jet noise. It’s such a good reminder of the sense of entitlement some people have.”
“No, no, no the COVID-19 vaccines do not make you magnetic or impotent. What they do is to inject a tracking device powered by a one micron-sized nuclear reactor into your arm which will be cooled by your blood and allow the government to track your movements, read your social media, your texts and listen to your conversations. So stop trying to put a key to your forehead.”
“Sorry, but if you were born in Tavernier, you are not a Conch.”
“When will the city finally close Duval Street to passenger cars and restore the electric trolley that we had a hundred years ago? The Duval Loop bus stinks of carcinogenic diesel exhaust.”
“We have large jet planes three deep at the arrival gates of our airport and overloaded hotels, yet no COVID-19 testing is required. Meanwhile we’re gonna stop those darn cruise ships that require 95% of passengers be vaccinated and are getting tested constantly while onboard.”
“I’m intrigued by the reports from the U.S. Schooner Shark — waiting to see when the Keys connection is revealed. Thanks, Tom Hambright!”
“You non-boomer trolls are adorable! Sitting in your parent’s spare rooms and basements, typing frantically about how unfair everything is. How about you try and come up with an original idea and see if you can help out?”
“Florida has rejected coronavirus restrictions or mandates as a greater threat than rising infections and deaths fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant. Florida is the epicenter of this virus and leaves hospitalizations and deaths to its citizens.”
“How sad to read so many Cuban people trying to flee communism were sent back. I say close the wall and let the Cubans in! At least they are wonderful, kind people, hard-working and family oriented. It is heartbreaking to see politicians using human beings this way and they should be ashamed of themselves.”
“Now tourists are pulling a Mike Tyson and biting each other. Can we please have more tourists like this, please? We should limit tourists like we do cruise ships!”
“Free exercise of personal choice is great until it negatively — life and death — impacts others. Require children wear masks in school to protect themselves, other students, staff and by extension the community. Medical experts assure us without doing so our cases will explode among children and the community.”
“I look at Florida’s COVID numbers and find it incredibly irresponsible that Fantasy Fest has not been canceled yet. I guess we will wait until the last minute and have a herd of really irritated and irresponsible mask debaters descend upon us with the plague anyway.”