“We can resolve the ‘Affordable Housing Crisis’ here in Monroe County by having the city and county end transient rentals now. Any new licensing should be halted and any pending litigation should be denied! All those high-dollar vacation rentals would be available to local families and working persons.”
“Insanity, ignorance — does it really matter in this particular case.”
“Cruise ships negatively impact our land and sea environment. The ships themselves are an environmental menace. The passengers who come ashore spend very little money. The fees paid offset expenses incurred. We need visitors who stay in hotels, eat in restaurants, visit attractions and leave their dollars in our pockets.”
“FYI! A flashing red signal light means exactly the same as a stop sign: Stop! After stopping, proceed when safe and observe the right-of-way rules. People need to know this. The erroneous information about this could get someone killed!”
“Monroe County will seek voter approval to extend the current 1% sales tax (euphemistically called the one penny tax). Commissioners should delineate in the referendum the projects for which the tax will be used (e.g., helicopters, new libraries, etc.) and eliminate the phrase ‘any public purpose authorized by law.’”
“‘Wrong doesn’t become right, and evil doesn’t become good, just because it’s accepted by a majority.’ — Booker T. Washington”
“Smathers, South and Higgs beaches have had more poor water quality ratings in the last three months than good ratings. Fort Zach has all good ratings. Fort Zach is right next to the ship channel. It’s not the cruise ships fouling your waters, it’s KW’s sewage system that’s leaking. Fix the real problems.”
“I see so many men wearing their hats indoors in Key West. When did we lose our manners? My second-grade teacher would be standing outside the restaurants with her ruler if she was still with us.”
“Apparently they felt a need to raise the height of the speed bump as you get up to the arrival deck at the airport. People should complain. You certainly have to nearly stop, as you did before, but this one should knock everything loose if you have to go to the airport often. It is just not right and needs to be corrected.”
“The affordable housing crisis is totally due to government supporting the greed and not the need!”