“Commissioners who insisted on hiring an expensive lawyer to negotiate with Pier B, then rejected the reasonable outcome the lawyer produced, must be held accountable. A shocking waste of $200K of taxpayers’ money. Is there no shame in our politicians? If this was private sector, they would be fired.”
“City of Key West in talks to exchange ownership of county-owned Higgs Beach for Hawk Missile site at airport as ‘mitigation’? That means more expansion. Watch out, everyone! Ugh!”
“The Citizen described HB 1557 this way: “The law does not make direct reference to the word ‘gay’ but bans discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity before grade 3.” Wrong. HB 1557 bans instruction. Not discussion. Kids who still believe in Santa don’t get sex-ed but can discuss their families. Good.”
“And you think real estate prices in Key West are crazy? Can you believe that a 600-square-foot cigar maker’s house just sold for $1,290,000, over $2,000 per square foot? It is a lovely house, but ...”
“Thank you to the brilliant ‘convenient truther’ educating us on the need for more ships, not less, to save our coral reefs. Similarly, I have been educating folks for years that if we get rid of the roosters, the sun will never rise again.”
“Basically, it is every man for himself now as far as COVID-19 goes.”
“Maybe Fantasy Fest should consider secession from Key West and the rule of the City Commission.”
“I own two businesses on Duval. Please get rid of the Fantasy Zone. Fantasy Fest is the worst week of the year for us. Let’s attract visitors who want to shop, not walk around the street mostly nude having drinks from to-go cups they make in their hotel rooms.”
“I’m tired of this small group of people continually trying to change Key West to ‘their’ vision. Stop trying to change our island! Instead, start focusing on cleaning the streets, fixing sidewalks, repairing streets and supporting the diverse businesses in the city.”