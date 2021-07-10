“Thank you, Keys Energy, for the fast response getting the power on during TS Elsa. Thank you to the City of Key West for the new drainage system for Patricia Street, George Street and that area. The system did its job well.”
“How does a business get on the list to not be visited by cruise ship passengers? Sign me up.”
“Does anyone still remember the ‘Red Shawl Ladies’ who used to welcome the cruise ships? We sure have gotten to be a cranky bunch.”
“Racism is totally embedded in our society and no amount of coffee smell will change that. Teachers do what they can to enlighten children to the reality of the society around them. It is the parents’ job to teach their children understanding and acceptance. Children are not born racist — they learn it.”
“I am glad that FWC caught the first of the alleged tarpon killers. His sad, pouty face sure is different from his glee killing a tarpon. Two more to go.”
“Some Voice poster had the audacity to liken cruise passengers to ‘the tired, poor, huddled masses yearning to breathe free.’ That’s hilarious. They were right about one thing though, cruisers are definitely the ‘wretched refuse’ of the travel industry.”
“Using the term ‘One Human Family’ is the equivalent of saying, ‘With all due respect …’ The sentence that follows is usually not One Human Family-like at all, just like the most disrespectful statement following the latter.”
“Thank goodness that Bill Westray had the good vision to champion a 40-foot height limit in Key West about the same time that Champlain Tower South was being built in Surfside.”
“I know some people hate wind chimes, chickens, cyclists, train horns, iguanas, etc., but can we all agree to hate in unison drivers who make left turns and don’t pull into the intersection? Thanks and have a nice week.”
“There sure are a bunch of crybabies or one big crybaby who keeps writing about somebody having their wind chimes up. I love wind chimes; don’t have them. But who in the world could not like wind chimes? Somebody looking for something innocuous to complain about. Nothing more innocuous than a wind chime for crying out loud.”
“The overwhelming vote against big cruise ships shows they are not wanted here. COVID shutting down the cruise ships proved we don’t need them here, either.”
“Did anyone else notice the natural turbidity in Key West Harbor and vicinity the day after Elsa passed by? The harbor is white with widespread, lingering turbidity. All natural. No cruise ships around. An inconvenient truth to cruise ship opponents. Commissioners, please take note.”