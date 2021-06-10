“Does the School Board even look at the job descriptions on their meeting agenda? The latest job description for adult education will provide a $20K raise for the person doing the same job.”
“I don’t understand people who live by the airport yet complain about cruise ships. Honestly, which mode of transportation do you think is actually impacting your health and well being?”
“Just curious if anyone else is getting woken up with insanely loud music at 6:30 a.m. from the trash collectors around Catherine Street on Tuesdays?”
“If the TDC is getting too much funding I would suggest that the city and county sweep in and remove a large chunk to fund the local issues driven by so much tourist spending. Topics like affordable housing, mass transit and infrastructure repairs quickly come to mind.”
“I’m a bit confused. You mean to tell me there was an Overseas Highway from No Name Key to Key West alongside Flagler’s railroad in 1924? I thought the highway was built after the 1935 Labor Day hurricane.”