“So, late at night, one day before the session ends a very specifically worded amendment is added to a bill that was seemingly dead. Politics at its dirtiest and most demeaning.”
“Do you think the state legislature would try to impose cruise ships on Ocean Reef if the residents voted against it?”
“Key West might have more sympathy for the ship’s agent and other downtowners crying alligator tears if they had not spent the last months accusing local referendum supporters of racism and class warfare. Their lack of class is the only real class issue.”
“The cruise ship referenda were always about over-tourism and its impact on both built and natural environment. The ships disturb nature, their passengers disproportionately crowd the streets and leave meager dollars compared to those who eat and/or sleep on our island. Safer, cleaner ships = enhanced offshore and onshore environment.”
“The cruise ship issue is complex and honest people can disagree. But we should all be able to agree that a town of 25,000 should not make decisions based on the wants and needs of four harbor pilots.”
“It seems fair that the cruise ship bill should relate to all ports in Florida, not just Key West, especially after DeSantis received money from a local business person. But ‘pay to play’ happens all the time. Mark Zuckerberg donates millions to Democratic election sites, influencing the election, which in turn allows the conservative censorship on Facebook to continue. I think the outrage needs to be extended to include all issues and all parties.”
“At the morning NOAA meeting the committee endorsed the cruise ship ban, arguing that there are just too many tourists and the need to protect the reef. At the afternoon airport meeting they discussed the $80M upgrade and recruiting new airlines with new destinations. Unbelievable.”
“For our next election: no airplanes with over 100 passengers, flights limited to 8 a.m.-10p.m., and no more than 10 commercial airliners at the airport at any time.”
“Thank heaven for journalists in Tallahassee. They blew the lid of the pay-for-play scheme regarding the cruise ship bill. They reported that a million dollars was given to DeSantis by the Pier B people. That bad press was to much too handle and the Governor shut the bill down. Yeah!”
“Why is it every time the island is sprayed by mosquito control the honey bees are seen dead or dying for days after the spray?”
“Does the current housing board support the confederate flags displayed on the George street building? They must because they have been up for a year now. They should have their chauffeur’s drive them by. Insult. Do your job! Not freedom of speech.”