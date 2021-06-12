“The New York Times digital edition daily reports state-by -state COVID-19 data. Much to my surprised, outlined in yellow was the statement that Florida will report weekly data only. In that same section, 10 comparable universities reported cases connected to them. The University of Florida reported the most with 9,914. What other damning Florida data is not being reported?”
“The asteroid that hit Key West wasn’t COVID-19, it’s the alarming departure of working-class families and their children, pushed out by the rich. Property is being sold at a frantic pace to out-of-town wealthy for second and third homes. There will be no one left to serve the elites their $30 cheeseburger in paradise.”
“True locals know and appreciate Key West’s supportive community. It’s where we live, our home.”
“Before Poinciana Gardens was ever constructed, the sustainability of the project was questioned. Perhaps it would be best to convert it to a luxury housing option with no medical services. But before the County Commission takes this failed project over, they should put it to referendum.”
“I read with great interest the article concerning the KWHA. In the statement ‘it appears there has been some poor management,’ the new Executive Director has been in that position since Jan. 1, 2021, replacing a 30-year employee.”
“All you wealthy new homeowners, don’t just visit — respect, support and enjoy all that our vibrant city offers. We are more than bars, restaurants and fabulous weather.”
“Two questions: Why is the Key West Housing Authority managing approximately 250 units in Monroe County? With a $22 million budget and 1,771 units, the KWHA has about $12,400 per year, including incidentals, per unit. Why are they in such bad repair?”
“If indeed it’s true that uninformed people had signs telling innocent cruisers they are not wanted in Venice, that is beyond mean and stupid! It has to do with the port/mayor/cruise line, certainly not the passengers. I will be there with my welcome sign, as it’s not the cruise passengers’ fault. Grow a brain, people!”
“Imagine this: A carpetbagger, stevedore and a ladder climber move to Key West to line their pockets with the blood of the seafloor. For 30 years they convince the commission that they know more about corals than the scientists who study corals. And then the reef died. Funny joke, huh?”