“How are traffic safety signs adding any more clutter than all of the cars and trucks all up and down the side of Eaton Street? Also, the new airport sign has been made a lot sturdier to withstand being crashed into by drivers, like in the past.”
“The new airport signs look like tombstones. They don’t even match. One sign has the text centered, the other is left justified. Is anyone paying attention? They both belong in the graveyard.”
“To all the philanthropists arriving on the nice jets I see flying over my home daily, can we all band together and commission a modern replica of the USS Shark, and have her be a real ambassador of Key West, like the Pride of Baltimore does everywhere she sails.”
“Key West commissioners, please consider plastic attenuators leaving Key West. This would optimize the traffic flow out of Key West, especially during heavy traffic periods. Going in, too, would be helpful. Line cutters impede the flow in both directions.”
“The ‘Florida is consistent Voicer’ did not assert, as a reader claimed, that Florida ‘prevents Blacks from voting.’ The exact comment was that the state ‘passed statutes making it more difficult for Blacks to vote.’ Interesting how the reader twisted a valid observation to argue a non-discussed point.”
“The Chinese balloon has now drifted over Cudjoe Key. It’s been up there all day spying on my secret lobster spots. Where is the Conch Republic Air Force when needed?”
“‘Safety’ standards grow ever more ridiculous. Adults are unable to look both ways before crossing the street and now they require the signage equivalent of a crossing guard. Meanwhile, fire acts must be banned from Sunset Celebration because adults can’t assume the glaringly obvious risk of a burn.”