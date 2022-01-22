“It is unbelievable that the county is going to abandon more public land on Stock Island to another developer. As much land as this developer has taken or been given borderlines on corruption.”
“Folks, before we approve another ‘affordable housing’ hoax, consider this: Our politicians have been giving away land for 35 years that I know of, in the name of workforce housing. We have scene-blocking hotels and motels surrounding the entire island of Key West and beginning the same thing on Stock Island.”
“MLK’s niece said it best: We need to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat. Why can’t our government do that?”
“Please don’t give away more waterfront access (Maloney Ave.) The developers have plenty of money. The county can’t even afford $35K to fix the senior center on Big Pine Key, leaving the seniors with nowhere to meet on a consistent basis. Shame on you if you don’t care about seniors (who vote) and give to the super rich.”
“I would rather one quiet cruise ship every day of the year instead of the constant deafening airplane noise polluters. Time for another referendum or maybe the city should buy all of us new windows.”
“We continue to build affordable housing for ‘teachers, police, and firemen.’ Really? My recollection is that the Bahama Village lot was supposed to benefit the people in Bahama Village. Do we really believe that there are 100 teachers, police and firemen currently leasing in Bahama Village and ready to move to the new ‘lofts’?”
“Congratulations Publix on buying Searstown. Please build a nice and affordable apartment complex right where Sears was for young adult workforce housing. Perfect location with everything you need nearby.”
“A hotel on North Roosevelt Boulevard near the Triangle has absolutely no consideration for locals who live in the neighborhood. They continually have events that includes loud, obnoxious music and singing that can be heard as far as Eagle Avenue. The police and the city need to do something about this.”