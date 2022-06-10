“Three houses recently sold on my block. All three are now illegal nightly rentals. The city doesn’t care about ‘affordable housing.’ They need to get serious about these rentals. They can do something; they just chose not to.”
“Has Fat Albert retired? I have not seen him flying in more than a month. I drove by Cudjoe Key recently and saw him on the ground at his base at the end of Blimp Road. I miss his friendly presence in the sky.”
“Congratulations to Corey Malcom on becoming the new Florida Keys Historian. He has some big shoes to fill, but I’m sure he will do a great job!”
“Abortion rights proponents have always known Roe v. Wade was a poorly reasoned legal decision. They had 50 years to get abortion rights legislation passed. Instead of creating reasonable rights at the state level with laws, they focused on late-term abortion and other extreme abortion rights. Bad plan.”
“Machine guns are for armies; not for the streets.”
“I don’t know what Virgin cruise ship your caller was talking about. The one I saw was violating the law and Pier B’s lease with the state. Most of the visitors from the ship I spoke to were rushing back to the all-you-can-eat buffet, not spending money.”
“There is nothing sporting or harmless about fishing; it shouldn’t be promoted to our kids as some type of recreational pasttime like bowling or golf. ‘Don’t say fish!’”
“If having testosterone does not make the gender dysphoric trans-woman a ‘man,’ then why does testosterone suppression make that same person a ‘woman’ for purposes of sports? It’s either biology or it isn’t. Testosterone is determinative or it isn’t. Can’t have it both ways.”
“The city treasury is on track to receive $1,000,000-plus per year from cruise ships at Pier B. No expenses attached, so pure profit. That’s not chump change. Thanks to all those who work in the Key West maritime industry to bring in this much-needed cash.”
“FWC research finds tarpon mortality after hook and release as high as 17%. Many thousands of these inedible fish are being killed for sport each year. We need a city resolution to stop the heinous slaughter of these iconic fish in Key West waters and harbor.”