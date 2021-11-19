“I’m a ‘no’ vote on the Truman Waterfront affordable housing project. Nine-thousand square feet of commercial space is not affordable housing. This is a scam to extend the tourism district into Bahama Village, increasing gentrification, noise and crowds. Sorry. I’ll wait for a real affordable housing idea.”
“No vaccination has ever been perfect. Like an umbrella or sunscreen or a coat are better than no protection against the elements, the vaccine is better than no protection against COVID-19. Difference is umbrella/sunscreen/coat protect only the individual. Vaccine protects yourself, loved ones and the community.”
“Locals, rejoice! We can enjoy our (now brown) soccer field and Truman Waterfront without the in-your-face slogans, paraphernalia and merchandise that are the opposite of One Human Family. The undersea life gives a sigh of relief, too.”
“Once again, the City Commission voted against what the workforce (this time Bahama Village workforce) wanted and needed for a more-expensive option. A bunch of people voted against lower-cost housing built for-profit under cover of AH.”
“So the county is about to approve another 150 transient condo and hotel rooms on Stock Island with three affordable housing units. I guess that means the hotel will only need three employees? It’s time for commissioners to stop talking about affordable housing. Your actions speak louder than words.”
“An avoidable glimpse into Key West’s future: limited availability of teachers and nurses, no service industry workers and few musicians or artists. For our own selfish needs, we must provide them housing now.”
“Please do your research: There is no record of a person with natural immunity spreading the virus. A vaccinated person can still get the virus and spread it. Please stop spreading hate and turning people against the unvaccinated.”
“Kudos to the city manager for noting that Fantasy Fest needs changes and input from residents! It is about time we have leadership that notices things are getting too raunchy and trashy.”
“I hope to see an article about the ‘workforce’ housing in Bahama Village that does not talk about ‘120 percent of median income’ or other measures, but actually lists the dollar amounts that will be needed to qualify before the vote. Let’s be sure we understand ‘workforce’ incomes.”