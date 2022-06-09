“Will miss all the wonderful live theater performances as their seasons conclude. The arts in Key West are stimulating.”
“Thanks to FWC and PETA for investigations of cruel death, pain and suffering that are leading to criminal charges. Karma will come back on people who torture animals, sea life and birds. Getting arrested is even better since it will help teach others to be kind. Great story, Tim O’Hara!”
“Our Planning Director is playing by the rules and is doing a great job! Unfortunately, for her, this is Key West and a certain self-entitled few disagree.”
“I’m the Spaceman of Key West, I worked 42 years for the Post Office in Key West. The biggest problem is the Miami office; they control everything we want to do and deleted the Key West cancellation of our stamps. By the way, I haven’t seen a grasshopper in Key West for five years – why?”
“Here is the question: Should the Planning Director, an appointed public official, participate in any way in matters that if approved would inure, in any way, to the benefit of that official or her family without full disclosure of all facts to commission members and the general public?”
“Women routinely sunbathe topless in Miami. The State Attorney’s Office has said it will not prosecute women for sunbathing topless in the county, but in Key West the police threaten to take women to jail for having the audacity to think they have the same rights as men.”