“Seriously simple. Just limit transient rental licenses to one month or more. Do you want to solve the housing crisis or just continue to sit on your thumbs?”
“Part of the closing costs in almost all states requires a home to conform to code before it can be sold; why is this is not the case here in Monroe County? No disclosure from a Realtor? It’s no problem until someone turns you in, regardless if it was the current owner or old construction before you purchased the property.”
“HB 1557 does not have a ‘preamble’ used to interpret the law. Florida requires a descriptive title. That has led to very long titles. Sometimes the body of the bill changes without the corresponding title change. The law says ‘instruction’ specifically changed from ‘discussion’ that appeared in the first draft.”
“The animal shelter needs to go all around Key West and across the street from Shell gas station and take all the dogs from these homeless people. The dogs are too skinny and sick. The people are using money to buy beer instead of buying food for the dogs.”
“It takes six minutes to travel three miles, at 30 mph. It takes three minutes, 36 seconds to travel three miles at 50 mph. Is saving two minutes, 24 seconds really worth risking an accident that could destroy your life? Slow down!”
“So the City Commission’s next step to address affordable housing is a proposal to increase the fees charged landlords who rent to locals. Why does the city keep encouraging landlords to evict local workers and rent to vacationers?”
“What was that ‘stay laser-focused’ mumble jumble? We need leadership concerned with the heart of the community, rather than leadership constantly working to change the community.”
“I would like to thank the City of Key West for all the work they have done in creating parks for dogs, children etc., but ask the Monroe County Commissioners their thoughts on creating the same for people who don’t live in Key West. We live in the Big Coppitt area and we have nothing like the Truman Water Park or dog parks. ”