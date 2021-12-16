“We, the people, will succeed in stopping the curse ships by protesting and making national news because our city government will not honor the vote of the majority to have smaller, safer, cleaner ships in our harbor.”
“To the buffoon who vandalized the plants at the entrance signs of the Key West Tropical Forest, throwing them on the sidewalk: Those were native flowering plants that attract butterflies and pollinators. One is a state-listed endangered species. A police report has been filed. Cameras ready.”
“I don’t care if you like the cruise ships or don’t. Your opinions mean nothing to me. How incredibly rude to tourists who know nothing of your insanity. My wish is a great big lawsuit for all of you. Just for being so stupid and mean!”
“A vaccine that requires a booster every few months is not really a vaccine. A COVID survivor has blood proteins produced in response to and counteracting the specific COVID antigen. So vax supremacists get off your high horses, for you are the real un-vaxinated.”
“We were ‘for’ the fewer, smaller ships initiative until we saw residents picketing at the docks. That has to stop now. That makes all of us look really bad, and it’s irresponsible at best. We refuse to support any group that makes guests coming here for the first time feel unwelcome. So stop.”
“Pickleball in a pickle! Why not just turn the parking lot into two more court and ride your bikes?”
“Honoring contracts is a tenet of the USA’s business model. If a contract is breached, the guilty party must remedy the breach, including restitution. Leave Pier B alone, we are not the communist Conch Republic where private property is taken on a whim.”