“Get real. No sane person would keep wind chimes if they knew they were giving someone migraines. No one is that mean.”
“I was glad to see the county is paying the $800,000-plus to fix the Higgs Beach seawall. Let’s be sure all the multimillion dollar planned improvements, including relocating Atlantic Avenue, are fully paid for before the city takes over the beach so the county can expand the airport.”
“To the Voicer who stated that ‘more than’ 40% voted for large cruise ships: it was actually ‘less than’ 40%. If your calculator is not working, you may want to turn it off and turn it back on again.”
“Downtown bars couldn’t care less if you drink on your front porch. With very few exceptions, 95% of their business is from tourists. That’s why an addition city tax on drinks is a great idea. Let tourists pay instead of raising locals property taxes and rents.”
“With all the building going on, like on Stock Island where a one-bedroom is $2,500, it’s no wonder every business is short-staffed. There is no moratorium regarding hurricane evacuation. The powers that be, the City Commissioners, etc., should be realistic, take control and do some form of rent control.”
“People are still dying from COVID.”
“The most recent Hometown candidate forum is available for viewing online; watch it on the Hometown Key West YouTube channel. The question about whether Joe Biden is the duly elected president of the United States was asked of the Republican candidates for state representative.”
“Our community is fighting that women should control their own bodies, not government bureaucrats, but our elected representatives are trying to jail women for going topless like the men do.”
“Thanks to the Truman Little White House for the free locals day. Did notice that less than two years into the current presidential term, all the souvenir Biden and Harris, coffee mugs were on ‘Clearance.’ What’s up with that?”