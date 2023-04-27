“The Washington Post has stated that San Francisco now regulates how many homes can be solely rented out by Airbnb, et al. Hmm. Attention, City Commissioners.”
“FKAA, I have toilet tank valves that don’t refill the tank due to low water pressure. Perhaps your board can vote for Water Pressure for Life.”
“You came as a loud, obnoxious tourist, then the pandemic hit. So, you moved here and now complain about the noise? We tolerated you for years so now you know what you were like as well.”
“In 1926, the Confederate Memorial Day was observed by the Stephen R. Mallory Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy? Really? Tell us again who Mallory Square was named after?”
“I think you have to speak up when things go too far.”
“A Voicer satirized the state’s anti-literacy stance on banning books by suggesting bowdlerization. There’s a fine line between book banning and editing those books by removing words and comments with which the state disagrees. The Voicer showed that to undertake either erases that line.”
“There is no housing or hotel vacancy problem on South Roosevelt. Every morning, there are people asleep in cars and RVs.”
“You know a lot of people that moved to Key West for peace and quiet? I live here for the lack of peace and quiet and will resist attempts to change it. If you seek the peaceful life you expected here, maybe The Villages is a better place.”
“I find that people who speed through parking lots are dangerous, like e-bikes. You back out slowly, look, all clear and then they are right on top of you.”
“Tough times have been around forever, it’s just how you face it that makes the difference. My Irish grandfather used to say to adversity and tough times the same thing his grandfather said to him, ‘Whale oil be hooked.’”
“If we can’t keep up with current demand, maybe that is a hint that we need to stop new market rate development and new resort developments. I won’t argue against the 1,300 affordable workforce ROGOs, if they are affordable. We need a workforce to serve the current population already here.”
“In a democracy, the government’s obligation is to make it easier for its citizens to vote and the requirement that citizens use voter-photo identification are both incontestable and irrefutable facts. Accordingly, the state’s duty is to provide assistance to secure such identifications at no charge at convenient locations and times.”