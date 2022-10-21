“Now that a new precedent has been established, I would like to bypass the TDC and go directly to the CBOC to request $150k for my first annual, Monroe County Paella Festival. I’d like to schedule the event on Valentines Day, with satellite locations in Key Largo, Marathon and Key West, to ensure that no county commissioners feel left out of my pet project. Pandora’s box has now been opened. Let the good times roll!”

“Once again hundreds of residents are held captive by the Zombie bike ride. No bus service and trapped in our homes or away from home for a bunch of drunks spewing garbage on our street. I guess we’ll re-evaluate this when one of our elderly dies because EMT is blocked.”