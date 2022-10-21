“Now that a new precedent has been established, I would like to bypass the TDC and go directly to the CBOC to request $150k for my first annual, Monroe County Paella Festival. I’d like to schedule the event on Valentines Day, with satellite locations in Key Largo, Marathon and Key West, to ensure that no county commissioners feel left out of my pet project. Pandora’s box has now been opened. Let the good times roll!”
“Once again hundreds of residents are held captive by the Zombie bike ride. No bus service and trapped in our homes or away from home for a bunch of drunks spewing garbage on our street. I guess we’ll re-evaluate this when one of our elderly dies because EMT is blocked.”
“When a private event’s focus is on something I don’t enjoy I simply don’t attend, life really isn’t that hard.”
“Spending $70K for a drone show? Has anyone bothered to put that into perspective? The capacity of the Key West Amphitheater, where the show would occur, is 3,500. If that’s filled to the max (unlikely), then the price is $20 per person just for the drone show. Not exactly cost-effective.”
“A Florida candidate for senate accuses liberals, and Democrats for trying to change boys into girls. He is so wrong and because of this full statement, no one in their right mind should vote for him.”
“Sad that an especially entitled county commissioner is upset that when he holds his hand out, he doesn’t get the big funds from the TDC he requests. Seriously--all that money for drones and don’t get me started on the opening act.”
“I’ve changed my mind about the bridge over Admiral’s Cut. Let’s do it. But only if it’s a drawbridge and we raise it whenever a big dirty cruise ship is at the dock.”
“It appears that the mission of the TDC and that of Commissioner Cates are not aligned. Perhaps if Commissioner Cates were to avoid the TDC altogether and find funds from Mrs. Cates’ memorial fundraiser, that would give even greater meaning to the mission of the fundraiser to help the disadvantaged. To quote the Commissioner, he wanted to give an experience to everyone.”
“Who is responsible for cleaning the bike path/sidewalk on Atlantic Blvd.? It needs to be cleaned. It has a lot of rocks, sand, and dirt on it.”