"Can the TDC please explain why two new music fests were each awarded $100k in grants? Six figure grants are unheard of for new events. Both of these events are scheduled during the busiest time of the year when hotels are at 100% occupancy already. Time to reform this organization."
"So, because these new immigrants are educated you think they should be able to skip the process of waiting their turn? We have a line and people have been waiting for years for 'their turn' so to think this new batch should skip that is ridiculous. Those waiting for years also want a better life for their children and no one is entitled to it immediately. Mine waited on Ellis Island for a couple of years."
"The African Cemetery Memorial on Higgs Beach is a mess! All the light fixtures are broken, the paint is badly faded and the fence and plaques are corroded. For such a touching and historic site, it is looking awfully and, unnecessarily, neglected."
"Advanced degrees, work experience or not, is not an excuse to break laws."
"I always get a laugh at the Voicer obsessed with 'vineyard elites drinking Chardonnay.' Maybe if you work harder and stop blowing your money partying, you wouldn’t have to be jealous of successful people. I look forward to these 'elites' voting for candidates who support residents, not Duval Street businesses."
"At the Hometown event, two candidates could not say 'yes' to the question 'Do you believe that Joe Biden is the duly elected President of the Untied States?' One said, 'No.' The other stated: 'By national law, Joe Biden was named the president of our United States.' Election deniers!"
"After I had to fight for road space while taking my turn on my bicycle at a three-way stop with a car that ran a stop sign, it occurred to me that there should be big signs near the intersection of North Roosevelt and Eisenhower about right of way for bicycles and to be aware of them. Somehow it seems that tourists, unused to bicycles, have a vision block when encountering them."
"Very much enjoyed my visit to Key West. Many opportunities for history, culture, and cuisine. Limited open space so especially loved the beautiful, peaceful Key West Botanical Gardens. That’s a treasure to protect."
"The only way to address the affordable housing crisis is to tear down the homes on Sigsbee and make it an 18 hole golf course."