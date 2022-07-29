“Like climate mavens, anti-shippers are part of the cancel cult. A cult has a firm dogma that includes canceling non-believers. Persons and data that question or challenge the dogma are ridiculed and vilified rather than debated. Sound familiar? Thoughtful, tolerant people do not populate cults.”
“Ohio Senatorial candidate J.D. Vance said in an interview that couples in an unhappy marriage, even if violent, should stick it out for the children. He added that you can’t change spouses like changing underwear, just like the ‘former guy?’”
“Maybe while the mayor is amending the public nudity ordinance, she could decriminalize wearing bikini-style swimwear.”
“Yes, the time is now for all candidates to tell us how they feel about U.S. citizens who are being held without due process for participation in the Jan. 6 protests. They should also explain away all the evidence of election fraud in the 2020 election.”
“I agree with the Voicer who was complaining about ‘New Hampshire vision’ crippling Key West. Conchs have never gotten anything good from Portsmouth, and Delray Beach is just as bad.”
“Fifteen weeks to decide on an abortion is plenty of time. Over 90% of women, and now men, make the decision within the first 12 weeks.”
“The nearest the SCS boys have gotten to ‘blue collar’ is when they get excited about the new J Crew catalogue while sipping their chardonnay in their tree fort.”