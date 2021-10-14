“You brought a smile to my face and tears to my eyes with your glorious supplement on Fantasy Fest. So many memories of what Fantasy Fest was. Fabulous photos captured the spirit perfectly. If I click my heels together, can I go back?”
“Maybe we could start baiting iguanas with birth control. Try it out in the graveyard. Plenty to choose from. No messy killing them. Have them go bye-bye painlessly.”
“Why isn’t anyone talking about the bombshell letter that the Key West City Commission and mayor received from Caribe Nautical in which it’s established, in no uncertain terms, that the City of Key West is in willing violation of Florida law by currently denying cruise ships access to the port?”
“Ah! Workforce housing solution: surround Wisteria Island with stilt houses built with readily available Christmas trees!”
“How do our elected city and county officials say they are trying to solve affordable housing issues but then go and raise property taxes then try to downplay it by saying it’s only $20 per $100,000 of value?”
‘Term limits should stay in place. If certain business owners became mayor, I would hope their damage was limited!”
“The City of Key West can’t find a law firm to represent them in the anti-cruise ship debacle because every attorney in the state knows the case is a legal nightmare. No sane lawyer wants their name to be associated in any way with this loser.”
“I hear that one night during Fantasy Fest there is an hour where no indoor spreader events are scheduled. Sure hope that is fixed soon so the six remaining servers in town will have something to do.”
“Dry streets in Stillwright Point, hmmm, climate change.”
“Perry is expending (using) 4 gal whiskey per day! I wonder how much they have on board to support that rate of drinking.”
“A Key West City Commission without term limits would look a lot like the Housing Authority — 30 year terms with well-intentioned but ineffective governance — alternatively akin to U.S. Senate or House — filled with those driven by power or influence and not best interests of all. No!”
“Why would the government go through the trouble to chip the American people through the COVID vaccine? They already have you through your phone.”