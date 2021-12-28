“How can we lure locals downtown to patronize mom-and-pop stores, when traffic and the lack of free public parking discourage driving downtown?”
“Remember the old westerns where the cook would clang the metal triangle to call the cowboys to chow? Metal. Loud. Sound carried over distance. The virtues of the chuck-wagon triangle are the vices of metal wind chimes.”
“A big welcome to our visitors from around the world! We have a tradition here that you should try. It’s called ‘use your blinker.’”
“The state and federal gasoline taxes not only pay for road maintenance, they also subsidize buses, subways, and passenger trains. Locally, the fee for parking cars pays for the Duval Loop bus. Those with coal-fueled electric cars and cyclists ride for free.”
“People can always find an excuse for not raising wages.”
“Time for public shaming. It is currently legal for a local pain doctor to charge $10,000+ for a single steroid joint injection. Another doctor referred, so diagnosis or medical advice not included, just the injection. My insurance paid a small fraction; think of the under- or uninsured!”
“Why doesn’t the fire marshal do something about the Key West airport? Everyone knows the departure area is over capacity.”
“Since when are you the judge of the age of people who should and shouldn’t ride a bike? I’ll tell you what’s annoying, people who think they know what’s right for everyone else but clearly not themselves. If you’re unhappy with older people riding bikes and tourists, maybe look in the mirror to see why.”
“The compromise on cruise ships is obvious. No more two and three ship days. One ship a day, any size. The city doesn’t get sued, cruise-related businesses are able to survive.”
“Please do not listen to people who say if you have good immune system you will not get COVID! This deadly virus did not expand around the globe just searching for people with weakened immune systems. There are many, many people, including athletes who have died from this.”