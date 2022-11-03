“The Marine Sanctuary must address the increasing pollution from boats injecting gasoline and diesel exhaust into Keys waters. Small craft inboards and outboards have wet exhausts, mixing seawater with combusted petroleum products. Negligent and hypocritical to not acknowledge this daily, toxic discharge from thousands of boats. Corals are impacted.”
“A recent complainant asserted it was unethical to award a no-bid $4,000 contract to a musician for Craig Cates’s $150,000 March 2023 amphitheater party. Not much evidence of that. The appearance of impropriety, however, might be inescapable if that entertainer played for free at the recent Cates Foundation charity event.”
“The amount of complete public nudity I saw this Fantasy Fest was appalling.”
“After 23 years, I close on my house and head north. Never thought I’d leave, but after the last few years, I depart with mixed emotions (joy and happiness). Finish paving paradise and enjoy the parking lot, my friends.”
“Can we just save some angst and leave Fantasy Fest alone? You know that’s what’s going to happen.”
“What is a challenge coin? Why are the taxpayers paying $5 each for them? Who hands them out? Who is entitled to receive one?
“Did you hear the one about cruise guy? Inflation is over 8%, but he says the annual disembarkation fee increase should be capped at 2.5%. Because ‘cruise lines are struggling.’ Seriously. Even the legal department laughed at this one.”
“In November, Florida voters can ‘evict’ Supreme Court justices who think there are a few too many civil rights floating around — five justices face retention votes. Governor DeSantis appointed two of the justices and the other three were appointed by a prior Republican governor. Time for a change?”