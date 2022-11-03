“The Marine Sanctuary must address the increasing pollution from boats injecting gasoline and diesel exhaust into Keys waters. Small craft inboards and outboards have wet exhausts, mixing seawater with combusted petroleum products. Negligent and hypocritical to not acknowledge this daily, toxic discharge from thousands of boats. Corals are impacted.”

“A recent complainant asserted it was unethical to award a no-bid $4,000 contract to a musician for Craig Cates’s $150,000 March 2023 amphitheater party. Not much evidence of that. The appearance of impropriety, however, might be inescapable if that entertainer played for free at the recent Cates Foundation charity event.”