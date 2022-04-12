“It is so unfair to return our Cuban neighbors and brethren who come ashore to immigrate while we continue to accept Eastern Europeans carte blanch. Totally unfair!”
“April 2122: Today in Keys History: The fools who once ran the island wasted valuable time fighting cruise ships to no avail. Two years later, President DeSantis declared Key West as federal property and turned it into an amusement park for cruisers.”
“Those patriots are allowed to fly those flags and park because of that pesky First Amendment that a lot of folks think is only for them.”
“You live in one of the greatest places on Earth. Shut up and smile sometimes. U.S. 1 is heading north all day.”
“The bad part about becoming addicted to cruise ships is there is no treatment program for the addiction. Decades of status quo lead to the economic environment where the elite want them. Invest in and change the industry. ”
“Two-thirds of the citizenry of Key West voted to, essentially, eliminate cruise ships here. Now two-thirds of the docks have, essentially, been shut down. That’s karma. Congrats SCS.”
“Do we really need a 50-foot toy train driving around town carting people from Tampa? Think it’s time to look at banning all cars in Old Town.”
“So you don’t like the pickup truck with the ‘vulgar’ flags that is legally driving and parking in Key West? I think that is more you than the truck. We may not share our neighbors’ opinions, but this is America, where we are free to express our thoughts. And especially, this is Key West, where all misfits belong.”