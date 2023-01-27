“Too bad the local Key West business didn’t get the rights to run the amphitheater. All the concerts that are back to back to back, and on, have those profits going to out-of-town owners while our tiny islands gets thrashed.”
“Have cruise ships ever been considered to provide workforce housing?”
“How to tell local from tourist: the local crosses Roosevelt anywhere they want, they wait for a clear gap while the tourist pushes the walk button at the crosswalk and starts walking when the red lights start blinking.”
“I tried to purchase tickets to Jimmy Buffett concert. Instead of the advertised price, Ticketmaster had lawn seats available at $600 a ticket and reserve seating available at $5,500 a ticket. Key West residents will never be able to afford Jimmy Buffet tickets.”
“Forty-five years ago I thought I found Shangri La, Key West. And adjust to the changes we must. If you ever find a more loving, caring or honestly, more beautiful place to live, well, don’t tell me because I am devoted! Of course it’s not what it was. Just be glad you found it.”
“I’m curious as to when we are going to get all the smaller, safer, cleaner cruise ships that we were promised?”
“Heard three sailors talking at the Bight that Key West is so unique that they purchased their provisions at a food palace!”
“The Coffee Butler Amphitheater has become a den of scalpers. It is any wonder that everything in Key West has become a cut-throat business venture. Neighborhoods turning into expensive hotels, selling out for the almighty buckaroo. A sad state of affairs, see you all at the show; I’ll wave.”
“Other places with HAWK lights have signs on them telling motorists how to stop or proceed depending on whether the light is red or yellow or flashing. Why don’t we have instructions like that posted here?”
“If people can afford to buy second or third homes here and leave them vacant for eight months, good for them. Do not whine to me about the only way you can keep your second home here is to vacation rental it. I would prefer vacant homes anytime.”