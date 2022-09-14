“Our Historic District is specifically zoned to maintain the residential integrity and character of our city. Are we going to allow homes owned by out-of-state citizens and/or vacation-rental profiteers to become short-term tourist rentals, with tenants who have no vested interest in the community?”
“Whether you agree with the construction of a new airport terminal, what is the point when the airlines cannot find enough employees to handle all the flights that now arrive and depart with reduced ramp space for airplanes? How does that make any sense?”
“For the record, my small Key West business sells at least 300% more products on days when there is a cruise ship in town than on days when there isn’t. That includes Saturdays. The only difference between my company making a profit and keeping four people employed is cruise ships.”
“Now that the price of gas has gone down 30%, those increases predicted for the new airport can be adjusted. Maybe now they can include the local art that was supposed to go in all new buildings.”
“Why is Keys Energy buying fossil fuel-powered electricity from a company in Central Florida when we have emissions-free nuclear power just a few miles from our county line? Compare the increases in energy costs in Miami-Dade to the 30+% increase we’re suffering through in Key West. We’re being played.”
“To the big guy asleep in the front row at every City Commission meeting: God bless you, I know how you feel.”
“So now we are having a public meeting to listen to Realtors gripe about rental terms. Who do you think got us into this mess in the first place? We need to put the citizens and workers first. I find it hard to believe the City Commission can’t figure this out on its own. It’s only been 30 years.”
“The rental workshop was disappointing. The city seemed unprepared and the pro-tourism crowd was out in force with better data. No one addressed how this change would affect the state law or why, if we have a workforce crisis, we keep spending millions to attract more tourists.”