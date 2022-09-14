“Our Historic District is specifically zoned to maintain the residential integrity and character of our city. Are we going to allow homes owned by out-of-state citizens and/or vacation-rental profiteers to become short-term tourist rentals, with tenants who have no vested interest in the community?”

“Whether you agree with the construction of a new airport terminal, what is the point when the airlines cannot find enough employees to handle all the flights that now arrive and depart with reduced ramp space for airplanes? How does that make any sense?”