“Sorry to anyone that was almost run over. I was racing down sidewalks and wrong-way one-ways to see the beautiful cruise ship. My double-wide bike goes fast with the gas-powered leaf blower as propulsion. The bike has wind chimes dangling from the handle bars.”
“Booster shots aimed at the hyper-contagious omicron variant are here! This current booster offers the best defense against a shape-shifting, killing virus. You can find the time to go your local pharmacy — and what’s more — it’s free! Please protect yourself and the person sitting next to you.”
“The Safer Cleaner Ship people claim the economic impact of cruise ships isn’t high enough to justify the ‘damage’ done to the environment. Ever notice that they will never give a number on how much money those ships need to bring in to justify their presence? They never will.”
“Let me get this straight: Fifty immigrants from Texas flown to Martha’s Vineyard by the Florida governor, paid for by Florida, that no one knew was happening except Fox News.”
“Arguing about vacation rentals and cruise ships sounds like arguing about how to arrange the deck chairs on the Titanic.”
“Key West needs to start a guaranteed income program for its lower-income residents (including undocumented). If everyone qualified received a monthly assistance check of at least $10K, then we would no longer have problems with affordable housing, healthcare or high taxes.”
“Which is worse, old election signs or wind chimes?”
“To posters on sending folks to Martha’s Vineyard: It’s an elitist enclave that needs some diversity, safer than getting raped, drugged, sold, sleeping in the streets of small towns with no federal assistance. They all signed waivers to live with the rich and famous. You can open your house to them.”