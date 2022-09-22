“Sorry to anyone that was almost run over. I was racing down sidewalks and wrong-way one-ways to see the beautiful cruise ship. My double-wide bike goes fast with the gas-powered leaf blower as propulsion. The bike has wind chimes dangling from the handle bars.”

“Booster shots aimed at the hyper-contagious omicron variant are here! This current booster offers the best defense against a shape-shifting, killing virus. You can find the time to go your local pharmacy — and what’s more — it’s free! Please protect yourself and the person sitting next to you.”