“A casual poll of shops, cafes, tours and excursions confirm that their revenues soar during cruise ship days. Cruise tourists do indeed spend well without the impacts air and land tourists bring. Tell your commissioners. Please reopen historic Mallory seaport to the small, upscale ships as well.”
“I’ve had it with all the bicycle riders who are cruising around town at night without lights. Whenever I drive at night, I encounter at least a dozen bikers who are speeding along without either lights or any common sense to watch out for cars. Someone is going to die.”
“The Voicer claiming the anti-large ships group lied to him forgot about the lies from the pro-ship crowd claiming our police and fire departments would close, our taxes would double and there would be violent crime everywhere. These are the lies that made me vote for the referendum.”
“If we are to clean up the T-shirt shops, the first thing to do is to hunt down Bum Farto. We need him to change his name as it is offensive.”
“Please remind me if we have not seen this equation before. Expanding the airport will result in fewer people driving here. Building anything will result in fewer people living here. The Conch Train takes 30 cars off the road. Cruise ships with deep draft do not stir up silt. Really?”
“If affordable housing is important to Monroe County, how about a moratorium on development until some substantial movement on this issue is made?”