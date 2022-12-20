“A casual poll of shops, cafes, tours and excursions confirm that their revenues soar during cruise ship days. Cruise tourists do indeed spend well without the impacts air and land tourists bring. Tell your commissioners. Please reopen historic Mallory seaport to the small, upscale ships as well.”

“I’ve had it with all the bicycle riders who are cruising around town at night without lights. Whenever I drive at night, I encounter at least a dozen bikers who are speeding along without either lights or any common sense to watch out for cars. Someone is going to die.”