“The U.S. 1 issue will never be solved as long as people continue to drive in droves to come here. Maybe it’s time for the state and federal government to explore a new U.S. 1 built over water, three lanes each way with entry and exit at certain points.”
“Currently the Florida Healthy Beaches site show poor water quality at most beaches here including Bahia Honda, Sombrero and South Beach. Yet there is no large warning signs and visitors are swimming. Are we really that greedy we will let visitors swim with fecal pollution to keep our tourism image?”
“Look around. The whole world is past ‘carrying capacity.’”
“Four car accidents and one pedestrian getting hit on Stock Island, all in a matter of a few days and yet the commission OKs 100 new transient units? Enough is enough.”
“You think too much about the price of gas. Check the price of filing your tax return at H&R Block.”
“Dear local COVID vaccine freaks: Google the following article that broke this morning: ‘CHD says Pfizer and the FDA dropped data bombshell on COVID vaccine consumers.’ Asking to ‘hide’ the side effects for 75 years? Oh, oh. We’ve been poisoned after all.”
“It’s absolutely fascinating that some residents are attempting to control tourist quality coming into the city. What happened to One Human Family? Evidently that only applies to ‘high quality’ (read: wealthy) tourists.”
“Ukrainians are fighting for democracy, but not the kind which we neglect and abuse here.”