“Why is it that a high school coach is telling 14-year-old kids that if they don’t play on the travel team they won’t play in high school? Wrong in so many ways to do that to a child.”
“Forcing the local population to do anything is very wrong”? Every ordinance, regulation, local, state and federal law is designed to do just that.”
“Apparently Venetian Drive is a free campsite now. Campers were there all weekend.”
“Regarding noisy kids in the pool vs. barking dogs, one would hope that children are being raised to a higher standard than a dog.”
“Thank you, [city] commissioners, for stopping the proposal about South Roosevelt. It is the most perfect street/road in Key West. The sidewalk is big enough for bikes and others. You exemplify the voice of reason.”
“Hired train horn guy for a birthday celebration drive by for my little kid and he couldn’t stop smiling! Thank you, THG.”
“I told you that if you whined about wind chimes there would only be more of them. That was like ringing the dinner bell, or chime.”
“DeSantis bragged last November about the revamped voting system he inaugurated after the 2018 election. DeSantis said. ‘We’re now being looked at as the state that did it right, and the state that these other states should emulate.’ The new voting restrictions to ‘eliminate fraud’ are frauds per se.”
“It’s so frustrating to be the only one still wearing a mask while driving alone in their car. Make fun of me now, but we all know what they say about who gets the last laugh.”
“I missed people’s smiles. I’m glad they are back.”
“When will the city deal with Slingshot three-wheel vehicles as Miami has done? City didn’t waste time banning Segways; not nearly the problem Slingshots are. Just going to ignore these hotrods?”
“Are there residents here who fly the Confederate battle flag because they went to Ole Miss? If so, they should be told that in November 2020, Mississippi voted overwhelmingly to remove its existing state flag because it had become a symbol of slavery and oppression in the Black community.”