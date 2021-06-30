“Who are these people running/biking from Point A to Key West all the time? While it always for a good cause, do they not understand the chances of dying on U.S. 1 go up about 1,000,000% due to the idiot parade from Miami?”
“Thank you to the Voicer who came back and proved that your original exaggerated number of $4,000 was incorrect. The fact that after you disproved your own assertion you still claim to be correct is a great example of dogma-driven belief.”
“Is the city doing anything to try to honor the votes of the majority regarding cruise ships? Have you met with the Navy and asked them to honor the referendum? Have you written to the CEOs of cruise lines or engaged a PR firm to help? There are possible things.”
“The newer wing of a local hotel was built in the early 1980s, about the time the collapsed condo in Miami was built. It’s been storm surged at least three times and the basement is underwater in extreme high tides. The basement walls are all crumbling worse than another local hotel which was just redone. Be careful, people!”
“Driving down 1st Street in Key West is like trying to traverse the Oregon Trail. Perhaps they could throw down some spike strips to really seal the deal. It’s preposterous.”
“Comparing Key West 40 years ago to today’s much slicker version, I will take the old place, hands down.”
“After a 30-year study, scientists at FAU firmly state: Keys coral reef decline is due to runoff pollutants from the land. Those who falsely point to cruise ships deflect awareness and are thus part of the problem rather than the solution. Follow the science.”
“For whoever pushed to get pump-out stations, a huge thank you. Now, calculate all the live-aboards, people who own boats with heads that live here, people who boat here for weekends and you have a lot of raw sewage going directly and closely to all our beaches. It should be mandatory, as it is in Miami.”
“Florida’s new restrictions on voting, its Critical Race Theory legislation, severe limitations on marches for a redress of grievances, etc., enacted by the Republican-dominated legislature are based on the illegitimate theories that Democrat victories were obtained by fraud, the support of ignorant voters and vote-by-mail Blacks.”
“Where’s train horn guy?!”