“Building higher for affordable housing? Give me a break. The city could buy the Harris School, the giant warehouse on the market for years, buy the multiple hotels for sale and end/sell off the transient licenses, offer deed restricted ROGO’s to property owners, offer tax incentives to landlords.”
“When a local grocery store has a sign on the door that says ‘No shoes, no mask, no entrance,’ it means wear a mask. The store is trying to make the work environment safe for their employees and encourage people to shop there who want to be safe. The store has every right to do that.”
“How timely, a motorist threatens the community driving 40 mph over limit, runs red lights, evades officer, high-speed pursuit, uses verbal abuse and fails to follow commands and is only given a notice to appear instead of going to jail? Shameless lack of enforcement and respect for our community.”
“The pocket park on Duval is a major improvement from the cesspool, pot-holed and dirty area where cars were parked without organization. Thank you to the citizens who had the pride to represent our beautiful Southernmost Point. Some Key Westers will complain about anything!”
“The Post Office wasn’t kidding about a slowdown. I mailed a form, certified, return receipt requested to Tallahassee on Monday, Oct 4, at 2:15 p.m. and it hasn’t been delivered yet!”
“One Voicer keeps insinuating that believing in ‘One Human Family’ means we have to accept abuse and mistreatment from others. That’s not how it works.”
“I thought I was gonna miss Key West after 30 years. Wow, I had so much fun in Orlando after 1 a.m. and knowing I am driving to a $585-a-month, one bedroom in the country. I will always know I made the right choice to leave what’s become of Key West behind me.”
“Do you really own your land in Monroe County? Apparently not, seeing if someone wants to remove vegetation. There is plenty of public land that is protected. Once again, Monroe County seeking to fine private property owners. We just live in a big HOA! Moving!”