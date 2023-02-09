“Just for the record, Bill Butler Park is not a dog park. Key West has dog parks, and nice neighborhood parks, like Bill Butler, that received grants for beautification projects, aka more people friendly. Snowbirds claim to know no better; vacation renters don’t pick up poop. Please pick it up.”
“Why do they remove the seaweed from all of Higgs Beach and Casa Marina except the small ‘locals’ beach to the right of the pier? Ten more minutes, max!”
“I think that there should be a city law that all the bicycle rental companies need to outfit their bikes with front and back lights. Included in the rental is a deposit on the lights, horn and locks. And a ‘Rules of the Road’ card should accompany all rentals.”
“C’mon! Considering anyone for the incredibly important job of city manager of Key West, without experience or a degree in city management, is shameful and pathetic. Do you think no one is watching this charade!?”
“Everyone who believes that we should not be transporting migrants from other states on our tax dollars need to contact their congressman immediately. The governor has called a special session to write laws on several issues including Floridians paying to have migrants transferred.”
“For the Voicer who suggested ‘Nowhere USA’ as a slogan, I agree. I think the TDC should use it. Wouldn’t it be great to wake up in old Key West instead of Margaritaville?”
“Illegal vacation and transient rental newspaper articles abound but none has addressed the lack of or the non-use of subpoenas as investigating tools. Key West has the authority to grant subpoena powers to an administrative agency established by ordinance to investigate alleged lodging and tax criminal (misdemeanor) violations.”
“Good to see tarpon guides finally admit that their ‘sport’ results in many tarpon being killed due to exhaustion, lactic acid poisoning and shark predation on hooked fish. They and their clients are the cause of the dwindling tarpon population.”
“The new barren concrete signs at the Key West airport are clinical, cold and completely devoid of anything inviting, warm or tropical. Welcome to ‘Nowhere Special, USA.’”
“The city could really do a better job educating the public about bike laws and safety. Same goes for e-bikes. Do they even come with a horn or bell? I see so many close calls every day.”