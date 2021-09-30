“Another Letter to the Editor seeking a revote on cruise ship referendums. This time the complainer contended that over 10,000 workers employed in the city in cruise ship-related occupations but who live outside Key West were ‘disenfranchised.’ Not so! Florida laws made them ineligible to vote on city issues.”
“Big thank you and shout out to Gustavo, who works at Walgreens on Duval. I left a bag of items I bought at another store in Walgreens, and he figured out through the receipts how to track me down. I was able to head back and retrieve the items thanks to his perseverance. Thank you, Gustavo!”
“Mr. Hackley will never get his sewing machine to work until he mans up and reads the directions. Men know these things, it’s like putting your kid’s swing set together on Christmas morning. A cup of eggnog, a little help from your brother and ‘Shazam!’ there it is.”
“The TDC budget is up this year over 2019. That’s after setting a new record in 2019. Does anybody seriously think we need an increase in tourism promotion? Don’t complain when every house here is a vacation rental.”
“Once again a local businessman tells us all how we are too stupid to understand our votes against cruise ships and a second vote is needed. I will never spend a dime on any business related to him in any way, and I hope others will do the same.”
“To the Jeerer of the Jeer, you are simply wrong. Mandatory vaccination programs exist in every single state in the union, a non-controversial medical fact, until now. If everyone gets vaccinated, in fact, COVID will be defeated like so many other dreadful and deadly diseases of the past.
“Is the airport now setting off fireworks to scare off the birds?! There’s got to be a better way. Have they looked into any other options?”
“ Key West needs the cruise ships, the cruise ships don’t need Key West. Key West is a mess. Lots of vacancy signs, constant construction and a bunch of people who have nothing better to do but complain about everything. We are experiencing higher taxes, gas prices, food prices and lack of products here. ”