“The bars in Key West and the Keys should stop selling Russian booze in order to support democracy and the Ukraine. Also, the Euro markets around town should take Russian beer off their shelves. Otherwise, you will be supporting Putin’s economy.”
“Is anyone surprised lobbyists for one of the developers for the Bahama Village project are trying an end run around the 99-year deed restricted affordable housing requirements? I know I’m not!”
“While our city faces tons of important issues like lack of housing, lack of code and parking enforcement, and people being mowed down on sidewalks by e-bikes; I’m so glad commissioners are talking about Key lime pie versus strawberry shortcake. I’m sure that’s what all Key Westers are worried about.”
“The Peary Court ROGOs were reserved long ago for affordable housing. The transient units to make the rich richer in Stock Island, however, are a shame.
“The island is becoming notably slower on days without cruise ships? I was born here 30 years ago, and have never seen the island busier. It’s nearly to the point that it’s a nuisance!”
“The Reimaginers have succeeded. They reimagined Key West into being more divided, less inclusive and mean spirited. They killed the One Human Family in the process.”
“Stolen/lost credit card? Contact the bank or other entity that issued the card to protect against others being defrauded and to reduce or eliminate your own possible liability for the fraud. And do it quickly. Then contact the police and the FBI’s Internet Complaint Center. Protect yourself and local businesses.”
“How is it that all these newish gas-powered ‘golf carts’ are allowed to exist on our streets? They emit many times the pollution than a car would, and they are so noisy! I got no reply from the city in this.”
“I’m sick of reading comments from the sore losers whining about cruise ships. You lost the referendum. Get over it. If your business isn’t thriving with the record-setting massive tourism crowds here, it’s time to leave and try your business elsewhere.”