“I recently traveled round-trip between Key West and Cape Cod. My first class ticket was $1,200. One-tenth the cost of what the governor paid to transport migrants to the cape! What a waste of taxpayer money! ”
“The governor is using Florida taxpayers’ dollars to go to Texas for immigrants to pull off his horrific stunt. If this was anything but a show, he would be addressing the immigration problems on his own shores in his own state and using our tax dollars to benefit our citizens!”
“I’m calling out a Voice writer’s claim that a ‘historic house’ loses money when cruise ships are in town. That very same ‘historic house’ received one-third of its income from cruise ship passengers prior to COVID. Their breakdown was one-third U.S. day tourists, one-third overnight tourists, one-third cruise ship passengers.”
“Why is the city going to spend a fortune building a seagrass barrier that benefits two hotels? Virtually no locals ever use this area. Stop spending our tax money on tourism sites! ”
“We are leaving Key West after 10 years of what we thought was going to be permanent retirement. Key West is now controlled by the tourism oligarchs who only care about heads in beds and boozers in bars. It is no longer a ‘country for old men’ (and women).”
“Hi, cruise ship passenger here. I love wind chimes and I hang them on my balcony for every port visit. I just wish the ones for sale at Mallory were of a higher quality.”
“I wonder how many long-term tenants could be housed in the old Sears and Kmart buildings.”
“Maybe it is the Florida Keys Mosquito Control who should be warned that they spray in the morning when I am walking my kid to school. I can’t change the time of school, but they can change their time of spraying.”
“The Monroe County State Attorney can ‘investigate’ illegal transient rentals and non-payment of the ‘bed tax’ until the cows come home — with little or no results. Suggestion: Convene a grand jury and issue subpoenas to those entities through which property owners illegally operate.”