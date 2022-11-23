“For the person who did not understand how the GPA worked: Many high schools change their grade-point system to reflect students taking advance placement courses where As are worth five points. Those AP courses are also worth college credits.”
“The only thing dysfunctional is the three minutes allowed for a perennial candidate to spew hate-filled remarks at the end of each meeting! City Hall is healing, leave them alone!”
“First day of high school driver’s ed class. Red means stop, green means go and flashing red means stop, look both ways and then proceed. That goes for both locals and tourists.”
“Powerboat racing in a ‘National Marine Sanctuary’ makes about as much sense as dirt bike racing in a National Park, like Yellowstone.”
“I found the City Attorney’s departing remarks concerning the state of the city management and leadership eye-opening. I think it’s good that he gave his honest opinion. ”
“Turning on the news and watched our intrepid governor bragging about his purported past accomplishments; then he said, (without attribution to John Paul Jones) ‘There’s more to come, I have only begun to fight.’ Hey gov, get it right: ‘I have not yet begun to fight!’”
“We locals do not need New York telling us anything! We are smart enough here on our island to decide what is pertinent in the news ourselves, i.e. world news, etc.; not opinions from an outsider.”