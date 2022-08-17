“I’d like to thank nosy neighbors who call code compliance. How about you stay in your lane and keep out of mine? Whatever I’m doing has nothing to do with you. If you have a problem with me, come knock on my door and talk like adults instead of being a tattle tale. Grow up and get on with your life.”
“Don’t forget the homeless can be classroom teachers, they seem to have the time.”
“You know who isn’t limited by ROGO? The military. They could alleviate much of the housing burden by building a lot more base housing. Why does no one mention this?”
“At some time in the future, and hopefully soon, the people of America, and certainly the Florida Keys, will be held accountable for doing nothing to stop the return of the thousands of Cuban refugees to a totalitarian repressive regime, as well as doing nothing to help save the lives of the untold people who are lost at sea.”
“Question to Key West Association of Realtors: Why are you against the new vacation rental ordinance? You live here like all of us. Don’t you want to preserve our neighborhoods as you would preserve your own?”
“Those lame pictures of someone holding a fish out toward the camera to make it look bigger quit being funny a long long time ago.”
“I’m glad that a court blocked the ROGOs that violate evacuation rules. While we need affordable housing, it’s hard to take it seriously while local governments approve new hotels and variance requests and continue to spend tens of millions driving up tourism demand. Safe evacuation comes first.”
“To the let’s cancel mini-season crowd: Think how much worse it would be if there was only a regular-season opener. The same mini-season crowd would still come for the first few days. But now they would be mixing in with thousands of lobster trap buoys and commercial lobster boats.”