“Kudos to FKAA! My mom called about low water pressure at her house, three guys showed up within 15 minutes and after four hours discovered and repaired a main line leak. Thanks!”
“The new law that prohibits loud music from cars audible over 25 feet is now in effect. Can the police please enforce this?”
“The cruise ships provide more for Key West than virtually every charity combined. Those disembarkation fees are not ‘revenue,’ they are a public benefit. Without those dollars, we’d have to look at the ugly water instead of magnificent slabs of marine engineering.”
“Thank you, commissioners, for leaving Fantasy Fest alone and maintaining Key Weird.”
“Time for Pier B to file a billion-dollar harassment lawsuit against SCS and the City of Key West. Pier B is a private company and has a valid contract with the city and state.”
“Fantasy Fest is a week-long festival sandwiched between two family events, Goombay and Children’s Day at Baywiew. We have Parrotheads, Songwriters, Mile Zero and Rock Island musical festivals, too. Fantasy Fest does not define our city. Let it be.”
“Florida Department of Environmental Corruption? What is going on here?”
“‘Liberty is useless when the right to utter one’s thoughts and opinions has ceased to exist.’ — Frederick Douglass”
“I applaud SCS’s efforts to expose Pier B’s illicit relationship with the city. One business owner’s greed is holding our voters hostage, with the governor’s blessing. Please keep following the money, and vote!”
“What airline route changes have impacted schedules at EYW?”
“If it weren’t for cruise ships, there wouldn’t even be a fishing industry in Key West and Mallory Square would still be full of a bunch of people who think Key West is just ‘groovy.’”
“I don’t get it. If you are offended by Fantasy Fest, don’t go to the green zone during the festival. It’s that easy. Have a festival for the kids at Bayview Park. Tired of people complaining. Please don’t over-complicate.”